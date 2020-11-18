Patricia Sipe

February 1, 1932 - November 14, 2020

Patricia Lee Sipe passed away peacefully in Albany, Oregon on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from complications related to a recent stroke. "Pat" was born at home in Albany on February 1, 1932, the daughter of Ralph Orville Barker and Sarah Frances (Marsh) Barker. She attended Madison Elementary School, Central Junior High School, and graduated from Albany Union High School, class of 1950. Pat attended the University of Oregon.

She married Elliott Monroe Sipe on January 20, 1952, and the couple moved to Tacoma, Washington where Elliott was stationed with the US Navy. Their eldest son, Donald "Larry,” was born there in 1953. After Elliott's discharge from the Navy, the family moved to Sacramento, California, where their youngest son, Rich, was born in 1959. Elliott's career next took the family to San Francisco, Denver, Seattle, Portland, then back to Sacramento before returning to Albany finally in 1973.