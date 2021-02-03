Patrick K. Curran

Pat attended Poly High School in Long Beach, California, and served in the Air Force where he became a Staff Sergeant. After the service he attended Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California. He graduated with a 4 year degree in carpentry. He was also nominated as apprentice of the year. He was a framing contractor as well as a licensed General Contractor in both California and Oregon. He spent more than 50 years in the construction industry. In his later years he worked as a project manager helping many large companies with their projects. Upon moving to Oregon he worked as a Superintendent to Harman Homes. In his later years he was a Site Maintenance Manager for Samaritan Village Retirement in Corvallis. Pat and June as team managers for Samaritan Village were recognized in 2008 by Oregon Housing & Community Services as one of the best housing providers in the State of Oregon. This award was based on maintenance, accounting and customer service to its clients. Pat always enjoyed working with the Seniors and made many friends while working there. Those friendships lasted throughout his life.