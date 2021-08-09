 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patrick S. Kemp
0 entries

Patrick S. Kemp

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Patrick S. Kemp

August 2, 1932 - July 28, 2021

Patrick S. Kemp, retired O.S.U. Accounting professor, born in Galveston, Texas, in 1932, passed away July 28, in San Antonio, Texas. A full obituary can be found in The Neptune Society's website.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NC county spreads vaccine message door to door

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News