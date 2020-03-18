Patrick Verne Lindsay

June 10, 2001 – February 18, 2020

Patrick was a senior at Central Linn High School where he was active in FFA and led a tractor safety class. He was a hard worker and natural leader who enjoyed farming and was adept at driving and helping to maintain farm vehicles for the family farm. Patrick embraced life with confidence and unbounded enthusiasm and had a wide variety of interests including learning to fly through the Young Eagles program. He was knowledgeable and conversant about WWII, including battles, airplanes, tanks, and other military hardware. When visiting family in Tucson, Arizona, he many times went to the Pima Air and Space Museum where he liked to talk with veterans and earned their respect with his interest and knowledge.