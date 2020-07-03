November 18, 1931 – June 28, 2020
Paul Allen Trosper, 88, passed away June 28, 2020.
Paul was born in Hamburg, Iowa to Ray and Adilena (Clary) Trosper. His family moved to Corvallis in 1942 and he graduated from Corvallis High School in 1950. He married the love of his life, Violet (Hope), on December 27, 1950. They were married 69 years.
He is survived by his wife Violet, daughter Diana (Leslie), eight grandkids, and 18 great-grandkids and by his beloved big sister Frances (Hall) that he affectionately called by her middle name Ramona, much to her dismay.
Paul was preceded in death by his two sons: Stephan Douglas Trosper, and Mark Allen Trosper.
He was civic minded and served as a member of the Civil Air Patrol in the early 1960’s, was a lifetime member of the Elks, donated blood and was honored to be a “galloneer.”
Paul served on the Benton County Election board for many years. He was the 2nd of 4 generations to work Elections and loved sharing his homemade apple cake with his fellow workers on Election Day.
He enjoyed his career as a mechanic both on and off the clock. As a mechanic at the OSU Motor Pool he had to test drive the State Police cars after servicing and according to family legend he once had fun running the lights and siren when he found himself behind his son Mark out on the road. He was also the Pit crew for his friend Ernie “The Fearless Chicken” at the Willamette Speedway in Lebanon.
Paul loved being in nature, especially fishing. He also loved camping in Central Oregon, clamming in Newport, and crawdadding in the Big Elk.
He and Violet spent many winters after retirement enjoying RV life on the Arizona desert with other “Fugitives,” as they called themselves. He loved hiking on the desert and taking in the beautiful Arizona sunsets.
McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. You can leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
