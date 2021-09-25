On August 31, 2021, Paul Reynolds slipped away from the bondage of his failed body due to Covid at Sacred Heart RiverBend Hospital and is now joyously basking in the presence of his Heavenly Father.
Paul is survived by the "Love of His Life" of 40 years, Barbara, and his kids who he loved with all of his heart and soul, Jessica Richards and Kyle Reynolds (Larissa); and grandbaby, Lilliana Willow.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Ln., Springfield, OR 97477. Reception to follow.
