April 29, 1937 – November 29, 2021

Pauline Mae Fitzpatrick was born in Crawfordsville, to Dan and Cleo Edwards on April 29, 1937. She went to school in Crawfordsville and Tillamook. She married Pete Fitzpatrick in August 1952. They were married 69 years at the time of her passing.

Pauline worked at Montgomery Wards and Albany Bi-Mart, where she retired after 31 years. She loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and take trips to the Oregon Coast with family.

Pauline moved around to different Army bases with her husband. They traveled to Camp Roberts, Fort Ord, and Anchorage, Alaska. They lived in Tillamook before moving to Albany.

Pauline is survived by her husband, Pete; two children, Kathy Anderson of Central Point, and Ken (Karen) Fitzpatrick, of Corvallis; two grandchildren, Jessica Davis and Kandie Fitzpatrick; and five great-grandchildren.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com