December 22, 1947 - December 1, 2021
Pearl Imogene McMurrin died on December 1, 2021, in Albany. She was born to Virgil and Evelyn Tipton in Fairland, Oklahoma, on December 22, 1947. When she was five years old, she moved to Oregon with her parents, brother Bill, and sisters Anna and Shirley. Pearl graduated from Cascade High School in 1966.
A mother of five, she led a full life of much love and happiness. She most enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
She is survived by her husband, Tom; children, Heather, Lee, Virgil, and Amy; 15 grandkids; 10 great-grandkids; and her sister, Shirley.
A memorial service will be announced later. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
