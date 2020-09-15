Peggy Davis

Peggy was a passionate and active member of the Corvallis First Presbyterian Church. She was in the quilters group there and in the Blodgett Oregon quilters' church. She and other sister quilters made and hand delivered warm quilt to every child living in the Chaslivtsi Orphanage in Uzhgorod, Ukraine (a sister city of Corvallis). She was able to do three to chips to Uzhgorod and helped give out the quilts. She made and sent new quilts with each year's delegation to the orphanage, in order to provide extra quilts that may have been needed in the future at the orphanage.

She also sponsored individual children yearly in the Ukraine to help them with the education and personal belongings they needed to succeed in their occupations and make a better life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Al Davis; parents Paul and Mabel Zedwick; brother, Andrew Zedwick; and her tiny baby brother Bubba who died in infancy of a heart deformity.

Private family interment will take place at the Belle Passi Cemetery in Woodburn, Oregon. Due to COVID-19 and the poor air quality from the fires, the family will be having a celebration of Peggy's life in the spring of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Peggy's name to the Corvallis First Presbyterian Childcare Center.