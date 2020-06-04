Peggy Lynn Olcott

August, 8, 1950 – May 27, 2020

Peggy Lynn Reinstra Olcott was born August 8, 1950, in Oak Harbor, Washington, to Helen and Bernardus Reinstra with siblings Richard Tuller, Patti Reinstra Keller, Roger Reinstra, Mary (Reinstra) Melanson, and Robert (Butch) Reinstra. She lived in Oak Harbor until her adult life. She married Harold Olcott on February 14, 1976, and they lived in Corvallis where they raised their young family.

Her favorite childhood memory was going to the Roller Barn, and she was always happy being around skating. She worked as a manager at Lake Park Roller Rink in Corvallis and as a care provider. With her three children, Jill, Jan, and Gary, the family enjoyed going camping and outings to the beach. Peggy was involved with the girls’ Campfire and Brownie troops and loved watching Gary speed skating and playing football. She enjoyed arts and crafts, sewing most of her girls’ clothes when they were little. She cherished being “G-ma” to her grandchildren.