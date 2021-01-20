March 15, 1941 - January 13, 2021
A wonderful mother, sister and friend...
Penny Neal died of heart failure in her home the evening of January 13th. She passed away in peace, in her favorite chair with a fresh cocktail by her side.
Born in Toledo, Oregon to Norman and Geneva (Dale) Freeman, she grew up with her sister Pam in Albany, Oregon. Penny married Rodney Ray Fisher, of Albany, in 1959 and had 4 children. She later married Victor T. Neal in 1979. She eventually became a snowbird and established a second home in Sun City West, Arizona, where she was a member of several clubs. In recent years she relocated to Salem to be closer to family and long-time friends.
Fun-loving, optimistic and warm-hearted, Penny always chose to see the glass as more than half-full ... and she always made sure that it was (wink). Friends described her as happy, creative, and intelligent. She loved spending time with her family and friends and described that time as precious.
Penny was an avid gardener, an excellent cook, and a wonderful hostess. She was part of beading groups in both Oregon and Arizona.
Penny had a great sense of adventure and loved to travel. She visited many amazing places with her husband of 30 years, Vic, and even lived in Chile for a year. She also spent 4 months in Mexico with Vic and her 2 youngest children.
Penny is survived by her sister Pam Moye and her four children; Rodrick Fisher, Michael Fisher, Kimberly Shaw and Kevin Fisher; stepdaughters Anita LaCoste and Mariette Beach, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her.
Penny's remains have been cremated and will be buried next to Vic's at Willamette Memorial Park in Albany.
COVID guidelines permitting, a celebration of life will be held at a future time.
Fisher Funeral Home will be hosting an online tribute wall for Penny. Please share your favorite photos and memories of her for family and friends to remember her by.