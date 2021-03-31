Penny Sue Kelsey

Penny's greatest gifts were her heart, sharing it and caring for others when they needed it most, particularly for her family, as well as her great sense of humor and an underlying toughness she would employ once in a while to get her point across. Whether it be looking after her younger siblings when her mother had to work or lending a guiding hand to her beloved grandchildren, she was always ready to give whatever help was needed. Her love, generosity and humor will never be forgotten for those who were touched by it.