April 21, 1925 — November 27, 2019

Percy Allan Kenagy passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.

Percy was born to Urie and Bertha Kenagy in the family home in Albany, the sixth of nine children, where he grew up working the family farm. As a lifelong Albany resident, Percy was witness to decades of Albany’s history, and the monumental changes in our country and way of life that spanned his 94 years. Percy was a man of strong faith who belonged to Fairview Mennonite Church, and for a time Albany Mennonite Church, from childhood. Percy worked for the US Postal Service, retiring in 1987 after 32 years of service, during which he had delivered mail to nearly every area of the city.

Percy married JoAnna Peters in 1966, and raised three children: Allan, Ann and Kevin. Among Percy’s favorite things were his many memories of family elk hunting trips in eastern Oregon with his brothers and nephews, the Oregon State Beavers, antique tractors, and meals out at his regular stop – Sweetwaters. Though nothing brought him more joy than his grandchildren: Jaylene, Kiana, Cassidy, Lexia, Kaitlyn, Corey, Kira, and Megan. In retirement he helped to shuttle them to and from school, and attended special events, accompanied them on field trips, and always had a special treat in his cupboard for them when they visited - jerky.