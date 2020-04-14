Petronella “Pat” Ann Lamp

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 6, 1943 – April 5, 2020

Pat A. Lamp, 76, of Shedd, passed away Sunday at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.

The daughter of Anthony and Gertrude (Robins) Schukis, she was born in Halsey.

Pat was raised in Halsey, with her brother and two sisters on the family dairy farm. Following her graduation from Central Linn High School, she went on to marry James Lamp of Shedd. She raised two children on their farm in Shedd.

Pat began by raising rabbits, then switching to sheep. Pat loved her animals, especially her cats. She enjoyed reading and helping others in the neighborhood.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Debra.

She was preceded by her husband, James, and son, Jeff.

In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to Safe Haven Rescue in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St. Albany, OR 97321.

Pat will be interred at the Oakville cemetery next to her husband and son. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

