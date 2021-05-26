June 28, 1941 - May 23, 2021
Philip R. Kreider, 79, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Kreider was born on June 28, 1941, in Wadsworth, Ohio, and was a son of the late Ford Raymond and Miriam Pauline (Mishler) Kreider.
Phil approached life with a deep desire to learn and with a twinkle in his eye. Highlights of his rich life include being ordained to the ministry in 1978 and pastoring Bethany Mennonite Church, Albany, Oregon, which is now part of Albany Mennonite Church, from 1978 until 1984. He later worked for Computer Management and Development Services (now Jenzabar) as a project manager and systems analyst, from 1984-2003 when he retired. He grew enough grapes in his backyard on Rorrer Circle, Harrisonburg, to make wine and open Misty Ray Winery. He enjoyed meeting his customers in the tasting room on Rorrer Circle and loved being a part of Bluestone Vineyards, Bridgewater, as they got their start. He spent 13 years meeting weekly with workers at Special Fleet providing spiritual mentorship and friendship. He was interested in so many things. To name a few: he enjoyed golfing, gardening, traveling, and tractors. Having grown up on a farm in Ohio, farming and tractors were always a subject of interest. He was a member of Harrisonburg Mennonite Church and participated in the life and work of the church in many ways.
On June 5, 1965, he married Lois Seitz Kreider who survives.
Also surviving is a sister, Romona Beyeler and husband Ivan of Leo, Indiana; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Kreider was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred Arthur Kreider and Chester Tim Kreider.
Pastor Craig Maven will conduct a memorial service on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Harrisonburg Mennonite Church. The family will receive friends following the service. Masks are necessary.
At his request, the body was cremated.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg Mennonite Church Building Fund, 1552 South High Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
