Philip R. Kreider

Phil approached life with a deep desire to learn and with a twinkle in his eye. Highlights of his rich life include being ordained to the ministry in 1978 and pastoring Bethany Mennonite Church, Albany, Oregon, which is now part of Albany Mennonite Church, from 1978 until 1984. He later worked for Computer Management and Development Services (now Jenzabar) as a project manager and systems analyst, from 1984-2003 when he retired. He grew enough grapes in his backyard on Rorrer Circle, Harrisonburg, to make wine and open Misty Ray Winery. He enjoyed meeting his customers in the tasting room on Rorrer Circle and loved being a part of Bluestone Vineyards, Bridgewater, as they got their start. He spent 13 years meeting weekly with workers at Special Fleet providing spiritual mentorship and friendship. He was interested in so many things. To name a few: he enjoyed golfing, gardening, traveling, and tractors. Having grown up on a farm in Ohio, farming and tractors were always a subject of interest. He was a member of Harrisonburg Mennonite Church and participated in the life and work of the church in many ways.