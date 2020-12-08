December 21, 1944 – December 2, 2020

Phillip Weldon, 75, died peacefully in his sleep at home in the early morning hours of December 2, 2020 from Alzheimer's Disease.

Phil was born December 21, 1944 in Madelia, Minnesota. When he was three, his family moved to Lebanon, Oregon. They eventually settled on 60 acres five miles outside Lebanon on the Berlin Road. His father was a farmer and his mother was a school teacher. Phil attended school in the old Reed one room schoolhouse and then later at Hamilton Creek School. When he was 13, his family moved back to Minnesota and bought a farm outside Austin where Phil attended Austin High School.

At the age of 17, Phil quit high school (much to the anguish of his school teacher mother) and joined the Navy. He served from 1963 to 1966 and received an honorable discharge. He was an electronics technician on the aircraft carrier Ticonderoga and spent time in the Philippines and Japan and off the coast of Vietnam. He often talked about his admiration for his skipper, Commander James Stockdale, a pilot who was shot down and held as a prisoner of war in Vietnam for over seven years.