June 26, 1942 – January 14, 2022

Phillis E. Tacy, 79, of Lebanon Oregon, passed away on January 14 at her home.

Phillis was born in Piedmont Missouri to Paul P. and M. Marie Ward. She was married to Varner (Bill) Tacy for 65 years. Bill and Phillis owned together small businesses including a trucking company, small grocery stores, and a clothing store.

She is survived by her husband, Bill and four children: Sheila Forster (Allen), Bill (Bendy), Susan Brown (Rod) and John (Renae) all of Lebanon. She was blessed with thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Phillis is also survived by her brother, Robert Ward of Lebanon.

She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Paul Kay (Blackie) Ward.

A private service will be held. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity in Phillis' name.