October 1, 1943 - December 27, 2021

Phoebe Ellen Parker, a long-time resident of Corvallis and a descendant of Oregon pioneers, passed away December 27 at the Harmony House Senior Living Community at the age of 78.

Phoebe was born in Oakridge, Oregon in 1943, the daughter of Arthur L. and Dorothy A. Parker. She attended public schools in Oakridge and Woodburn, Oregon, graduating in 1961. She enrolled at Oregon State University, earning a bachelor's degree in History in 1969 and a post-baccalaureate degree in Elementary Education in 1970.

She worked as a custodian at Oregon State University from 1963 until her retirement in 1995. She then worked as a self-employed gardener until 2013, doing work that she loved. She was a beloved member of the Corvallis Mennonite Fellowship.

In addition to being an avid flower gardener, Phoebe was a faithful and knowledgeable follower of Oregon State University sports, particularly men's baseball and women's basketball. During her lifetime, she was a friend to many stray cats. She lived a quiet life, and all who knew her will remember her kindness and generosity.

Phoebe was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Elaine Parker of Asheville, North Carolina, her niece Gwen Parker of Eugene, Oregon, and her nephew and his spouse, Christopher and Erin Parker of Island Park, New York, and their children.

There will be a Zoom gathering Sunday afternoon, January 2, at 4 p.m. dedicated to sharing memories and stories and honoring Phoebe's life among us. Zoom information can be requested from her family at: kensmail66@gmail.com.

An in person memorial service will be scheduled in the Spring when Phoebe's ashes will be spread on Mary's Peak. Phoebe requests donations to Heartland Humane Society, Lumina Hospice, Linn-Benton Food Share, or the charity of your choice.