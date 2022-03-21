October 5, 1925 – March 16, 2022

T. Phoebe Kjar McClain, 96, died Wednesday, at Willamette Springs Memory Care in Corvallis.

She was born in Wessington Springs, South Dakota to Peder and Mathilde (Pedersen) Kjar. She moved to Albany, Oregon with her parents in 1936, graduating from Albany High School in 1943. She married Robert S. McClain on August 19, 1944 in Jacksonville, Florida, where Bob was stationed in the U.S. Navy.

Phoebe worked for many years at the Linn County Tax Office.

She embraced her Danish heritage and enjoyed connecting with her relatives in Denmark.

Surviving are daughter Terri (Mike) Shelby of Tidewater; grandsons Pete Shelby of Albany and Rob (Lisa) Shelby of Talkeetna, Alaska; and great granddaughter, Vada Shelby of Eugene, and great grandson Tristan Shelby of Talkeetna, Alaska.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and brother, Gordon.

At her request, there will be no funeral service. Private burial will be at Twin Oaks Memorial Park, Albany, Oregon. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)