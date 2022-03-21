 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Phoebe Kjar McClain

  • 0
Phoebe Kjar McClain

October 5, 1925 – March 16, 2022

T. Phoebe Kjar McClain, 96, died Wednesday, at Willamette Springs Memory Care in Corvallis.

She was born in Wessington Springs, South Dakota to Peder and Mathilde (Pedersen) Kjar. She moved to Albany, Oregon with her parents in 1936, graduating from Albany High School in 1943. She married Robert S. McClain on August 19, 1944 in Jacksonville, Florida, where Bob was stationed in the U.S. Navy.

Phoebe worked for many years at the Linn County Tax Office.

She embraced her Danish heritage and enjoyed connecting with her relatives in Denmark.

Surviving are daughter Terri (Mike) Shelby of Tidewater; grandsons Pete Shelby of Albany and Rob (Lisa) Shelby of Talkeetna, Alaska; and great granddaughter, Vada Shelby of Eugene, and great grandson Tristan Shelby of Talkeetna, Alaska.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and brother, Gordon.

At her request, there will be no funeral service. Private burial will be at Twin Oaks Memorial Park, Albany, Oregon. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Madeleine McCann case to be closed by London police after 11 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News