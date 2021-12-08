October 6, 1938 – November 27, 2021

Phyllis Lee Billman was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who left this world to enter Heaven on November 27, 2021.

Phyllis was born on October 6, 1938 in Bagnell, Missouri to John and Agnes Buschman. She attended Saint Peter Catholic School in Jefferson City, Missouri. On May 2, 1959 she married the love of her life, Leo Billman. They began a life together by moving to Oregon where they remained their entire marriage. The couple had two sons, John Kevin and Michael Anthony.

Phyllis' home was always open to her and her children's friends. She was always up for a game of cards or a board game. When not organizing the household she volunteered her time at the local ARC. A lifelong parishioner of the Catholic Church Phyllis found grace in being God's humble servant. After several years of retirement travel Phyllis settled into a life being a grandmother to her grateful grandchildren.

Phyllis is survived by her husband Leo, two sons, daughters-in-law, Shannon and Angela and five grandchildren.

Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 7, 2022 and will be followed by a memorial mass at 11 a.m., both services will be at St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon. A reception will follow the service. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.