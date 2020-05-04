Postponement of service

Joan Miner, which was originally scheduled for this Saturday, May 9. Has been moved to September or October. More details coming at a later date.

Robert Guggisberg, 83, of Albany passed away December 9th.  A Celebration of Bob’s life previously scheduled for May 16th has been postponed.  The rescheduled celebration will be announced at a later date.  Fisher Funeral Home handled the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

