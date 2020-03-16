Postponement of services

Postponement of services

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Gilbert “Gib” Waite, 86, of Albany died on February 26, 2020. The Memorial Service scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020 has been postponed. Service details will be released once determined. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.  www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Byron Grill, 80, of Albany passed away on February 14, 2020. The memorial service scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

The memorial service for Doris M. Smith that was planned for Saturday, March 21, at Christ Community Lutheran Church in Lebanon has been postponed. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News