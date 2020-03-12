Postponement of Services

Postponement of Services

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Celebration of Life for Douglas Blair scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Albany has been postponed. Updated service information will be published once a time and date has been determined. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

The service for Gloria Galvan scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at Fisher Funeral Home has been postponed to a later date yet to be determined. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

A memorial service for Marvin Cunningham, scheduled for Saturday, March 14th at Fisher Funeral Home has been postponed. The service will be scheduled for a later date and will be announced as soon as possible. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News