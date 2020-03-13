Postponement of services

Postponement of service.

Sara "Sally" J. Irvin Lovelady, 90, passed away on February 20, 2020 in Albany. Services for Sara, scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020 have been canceled. The services will be rescheduled for a time later in September 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Daniel Joseph Schrock, 68, of Corvallis passed away February 11th at his home. His Celebration of Life has been postponed until further notice. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com