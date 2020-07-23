Rachel Hunt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 23, 1977 – July 6, 2020

Rachel Elizabeth Lucille Hunt, 43, of Corvallis, passed away Monday, July 6th at her home.

Rachel was born in Irvine, California. She was adopted by Charles Thomas and Linda Sue Hunt in 1979 and moved to Albany, Oregon in 1980 where she lived until after High School.

Rachel was a 25-year resident of Philomath and Corvallis, Oregon where she lived in the Benton County Adult Foster Care/Group Home system. Prior to that she attended Albany Public Schools and graduated South Albany High School with a Certificate of Completion. She attended North Albany Baptist Church with her family during her youth, and spent many months of her life in Good Samaritan Hospital, Albany General Hospital, Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, and Shriner’s Hospital in Portland where she regularly received compassionate and exemplary care. Those facilities, and doctors too numerous to share, saved her life on multiple occasions and provided a quality of life for her that was never anticipated.

Rachel’s medical conditions provided opportunities to testify and witness about her faith in God to medical staff, acquaintances, friends and family. She was a faithful follower and was used as a tool in the hands of God.