Rachel Reineke

Rachel was raised in her Methodist faith and among her fondest memories was her college summers spent Caravanning, touching the lives of various youth groups across the United States. Currently, she was a member of First United Methodist Church in Corvallis where her servant heart led her to be involved in all aspects of her church, serving as President of UMW, a lay reader, and being a delegate to the Annual Conference among others.

Rachel was an avid reader, belonging to several book clubs, as well as a spirited storyteller in her own right. She loved all types of music and theater, playing the piano or singing as well. She thoroughly enjoyed football as well as discussing politics or the latest Bachelorette episode with her family. Her legendary brownies were often gifted to her friends and requested at many a potluck.

Rachel left a legacy of compassion and kindness, grace and encouragement as she touched the lives of all who have been blessed to cross her path. We will all miss this intelligent, creative and vibrant woman, who brought happiness, love and her beautiful smile wherever she went.