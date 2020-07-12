× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 16, 1930 – June 24, 2020

Ralph Louis Killinger, 90, of Chesterfield, Idaho, passed away June 24th in Pocatello, Idaho following a massive stroke.

Ralph was born March 16, 1930 to George Monroe Killinger and Jessie Earl Creamer in Portis, Kansas. He was the 10th of George and Jessie’s 11 children: Esther Lena, William Leroy, Donald Eugene, Paul Leo, Rose Maxine (Elser), Warren “Bud” George, Blanche Darlene (Wallace), Jack Merle, Mark La Verne, Ralph Louis, and Lawrence Monroe. He was born during the Great Depression and “Dust Bowl” in Kansas. The family left Kansas for Oregon when Ralph was five, where they settled in Aumsville as farmers.

Ralph attended school in Aumsville, graduating from Aumsville High School in 1948. Ralph was drafted into the US Army in February 1951, during the Korean War. He served 2 years at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and was honorably discharged in February 1953.

Ralph and Lois Marie Adams were married October 1, 1953. They had four children. They purchased a farm near Jefferson, Oregon in 1964. Together they worked the farm growing mainly berries, pole beans and corn. They divorced in 1974.