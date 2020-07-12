March 16, 1930 – June 24, 2020
Ralph Louis Killinger, 90, of Chesterfield, Idaho, passed away June 24th in Pocatello, Idaho following a massive stroke.
Ralph was born March 16, 1930 to George Monroe Killinger and Jessie Earl Creamer in Portis, Kansas. He was the 10th of George and Jessie’s 11 children: Esther Lena, William Leroy, Donald Eugene, Paul Leo, Rose Maxine (Elser), Warren “Bud” George, Blanche Darlene (Wallace), Jack Merle, Mark La Verne, Ralph Louis, and Lawrence Monroe. He was born during the Great Depression and “Dust Bowl” in Kansas. The family left Kansas for Oregon when Ralph was five, where they settled in Aumsville as farmers.
Ralph attended school in Aumsville, graduating from Aumsville High School in 1948. Ralph was drafted into the US Army in February 1951, during the Korean War. He served 2 years at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and was honorably discharged in February 1953.
Ralph and Lois Marie Adams were married October 1, 1953. They had four children. They purchased a farm near Jefferson, Oregon in 1964. Together they worked the farm growing mainly berries, pole beans and corn. They divorced in 1974.
Ralph married Carolyn Ensign Farnsworth in 1974. They resided in Princeton, with her daughters, until the early 90’s. Ralph and Carolyn moved back to the Willamette Valley until 2002 when they moved to Chesterfield, Idaho.
He loved to play cards: pinochle, pitch, and cribbage. He was an avid bowler and liked to play horseshoes, basketball and softball. He enjoyed coin collecting, hunting and animals. He was a member of the American Legion.
Ralph is survived by his wife Carolyn, his children: Susan Caldwell (Mike) of Santa Clarita California; Phillip Killinger (Kathy) of Brownsville, Oregon; Lynn Killinger of Lebanon, Oregon; Jon Killinger (Danette) of Albany, Oregon; step-daughters: Jody Crenshaw (Dirk) of Lindon, Utah; and Leslie Hatch (Jayson) of Chesterfield, Idaho. He is survived by 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings.
Graveside services for immediate family only, will be held July 11, 2020 at the Chesterfield cemetery, in Chesterfield Idaho.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.