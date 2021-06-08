Ramona Charlotte Stover

Ramona Stover was born Ramona C. Coleman, daughter of Cathryn A. Coleman of Vancouver, Washington, and Frank A'Hearn of Golden, Colorado, at the White Shield Home in Portland, Oregon. Ramona was parented by her maternal grandparents, Christian and Josephine Coleman of Vancouver, for the first five years of her life. Following Christian's death, she was returned to her mother marking the beginning of a tumultuous, stormy life that included a year in foster care and several years of life in the migrant labor camps up and down the west coast. Ramona emancipated at the age of 14 to make a better life for herself. She was living in the Oregon City area at the time and, with help of the Dean of Women at the Oregon City High School, she was connected with Paul and Anna Chambers and became their live-in nanny, working for her room and board while attending high school and helping them manage their growing family. The Chambers family welcomed her in and nurtured her in so many ways – including helping her imagine that she might attend college and preparing her for that. Ramona graduated from Oregon City High School in 1942.