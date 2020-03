Ramona Pauline Painter

April 13, 1945 – March 6, 2020

Ramona “Mona” Pauline Painter passed away on March 6, 2020 at age 74. Mona was born to William Perry and Mary Margaret Miller on April 13, 1945 in San Francisco, California. As a child, she grew up in California and Reno, Nevada.

Mona had four children: Tammy, Teresa, Terry and Larry, before moving to Oregon and settling down in Springfield, where she met the love of her life, Homer “Lane” Painter, and married on November 25, 1978.

Mona worked in retail and grocery store management until her retirement in 2003. She was also a skilled painter with a focus on oil painting. She loved many crafts, including doll making, jewelry making, decoupage, and crochet. Mona loved spending time traveling, gardening and landscaping, eating desserts and cereal, and vacationing on the Oregon Coast. She was an active member of Church of Christ in Albany, Oregon. More than any other role in her life, Mona loved being a grandparent to her six grandchildren, whom she doted on and adored every chance she got.