August 4, 1928- January 15, 2020
Beloved wife and mother, Ramona Rose Mohnike, passed away peacefully on January 15th, 2020 at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany.
Ramona was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, August 4th, 1928, to Lillian Ruth and Arthur C. Honey. Along with her brother, Arthur Honey, Jr., they moved to Los Angeles, California, in 1935. She attended Manual Arts High School and Los Angeles City College.
Ramona married Louis “Lee” Mohnike on June 2nd, 1948, and moved to Baldwin Park, California, where their first daughter, Kathleen, was born. In 1951 they moved into the house Lee built in West Covina, California, where daughters Colleen and Chelsea were born.
Feeling a call to the land, they decided to become farmers and, to that end, Lee and Ramona attended Mt. San Antonio Junior College. Traveling up the coast of California into Oregon they settled on a farmstead in Alsea, moving there in 1962. They successfully raised hay and grain crops and cattle but transitioned to Christmas trees and timber. Together they planted hundreds of thousands of new trees.
In 1967 the family moved to Corvallis where Lee still lives in the house he and Ramona designed and built together. As she had in Alsea, Ramona worked tirelessly as a mother and community member, leading 4-H and Camp Fire Girls groups, also working as a part time administrator for the Camp Fire organization. Ramona was an active member and found close friends in their churches, Calvin Presbyterian, Valley Bible and Suburban Christian Church. She also served on the Auxiliary of Gideon’s International.
Loved and deeply loved, Ramona is survived by husband Lee, their three daughters, 21 grandchildren, 20 great and 7 great great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideon’s International.