Ramona Slape

Ramona was born in Gold Beach, Oregon on April 11, 1958. She resided in Corvallis, Oregon. Ramona will be dearly missed by her family and those who cared for her in her special needs home by Benco.

"Do not let your heart be troubled. Trust in God; trust also in me. In my Father's house there are many dwelling places. If it were not so, would I have told you that I am going to prepare a place for you? If I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and take you to myself, so that where I am you may also be. (John 14:1-3)" Ramona is finally home.