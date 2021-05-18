April 7, 1950 - May 9, 2021
Randall Lee Glaser (Randy) was born April 7, 1950 in Albany, Oregon, to Phyllis (Mundt) and Bobby Branam. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 9, 2021. He was adopted by William Glaser at approximately age 12.
Randy is survived by his wife, Barbara (Ruthruff) of 50 years; sons Logan (Stephani), Ross (Tabitha) and Ethan. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Kaylee, Alexis, Taden and Reagan Glaser; Logan and Presli Keyser, and Opal and Airlee Glaser; sister Pam in Texas, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, sister Gail and brother Greg.
He graduated from Albany Union High School in 1968 and went on to OSU for 4 years. Randy has been a licensed hearing aid specialist since 1976 and at one time owned six offices throughout the valley and coast, downsizing in the last 20 years to offices in Albany and Corvallis.
Randy loved hunting, baseball, and golf; especially an annual golf trip to Reno/Tahoe with several friends. This June would have been year 30! Randy served on the Board of Directors of the Albany Boys & Girls Club, Love, Inc and most recently Albany Helping Hands. He arranged for the purchase of a home for the use of Love, Inc five years ago and was able to see that that property was paid off shortly before his death. He was also instrumental in re-opening the Sweet Home Hope Center for the homeless.
Over many years he coached boys' basketball and baseball and taught the love of golf to his sons and granddaughter, Alexis.
He loved God and his family unconditionally, always putting God first. He knew without God there would be no family.
Contributions can be made to Albany Helping Hands or Albany Boys & Girls Club.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Millersburg City Park from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
