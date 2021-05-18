April 7, 1950 - May 9, 2021

Randall Lee Glaser (Randy) was born April 7, 1950 in Albany, Oregon, to Phyllis (Mundt) and Bobby Branam. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 9, 2021. He was adopted by William Glaser at approximately age 12.

Randy is survived by his wife, Barbara (Ruthruff) of 50 years; sons Logan (Stephani), Ross (Tabitha) and Ethan. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Kaylee, Alexis, Taden and Reagan Glaser; Logan and Presli Keyser, and Opal and Airlee Glaser; sister Pam in Texas, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, sister Gail and brother Greg.

He graduated from Albany Union High School in 1968 and went on to OSU for 4 years. Randy has been a licensed hearing aid specialist since 1976 and at one time owned six offices throughout the valley and coast, downsizing in the last 20 years to offices in Albany and Corvallis.