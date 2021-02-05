September 26, 1959 - January 16, 2021

Randy Roome died Saturday, January 16 at RiverBend Hospital in Springfield following a half century of having too much fun. Randy was born in Albany to Vivian and Leon Roome. The Roome family owned and operated the Halsey Telephone Company and were instrumental in recruiting the American Can Company (now Georgia-Pacific and Cascade Pacific Pulp) to the Willamette Valley.

A life long Halsey native, Randy attended Central Linn High School and Linn Benton Community College while he worked summers for the Davidson Family Farms in Halsey and Telephone Utilities (now Centurylink) in Lebanon. Randy went on to join the family business full time and was its President & CEO up to his death.

Randy loved technology and always had the latest gadgets. He would spend days (and nights) tearing them apart just to see how they worked and to understand how they might benefit his customers or solve a problem. Randy's co-workers were amazed by his intelligence and the ability to recall things from memory. Randy could sleep through a technical training class and ace the test at the end.