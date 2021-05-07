 Skip to main content
Raymon Wallace
Raymon Wallace

Raymon Wallace

November 22, 1934 - April 25, 2021

Raymon Wallace, born on November 22, 1934, passed away on April 25th at the Evergreen Hospice House in Albany, Oregon.

He served in the US Marine Corps from 1954 to 1957 and later married Patricia Nelson in 1957. Together, they had four children.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 8th at 2 p.m. at Crowfoot Baptist Church in Lebanon, Oregon.

