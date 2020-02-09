January 17, 1926 – January 31, 2020

Raymond “Bud” Earl Dickinson passed away in his Corvallis home on January 31, 2020. Bud was born in Corvallis on January 17, 1926, the son of Clifford and Mildred Strunk Dickinson. When Bud was a small boy, the family moved to Camas, Washington, where Bud attended school. When Bud was 15, he stretched the truth about his age and signed up to serve in WWII. He was caught and sent home until he could enlist at age 17 in June 1943. His Navy service on aviation fuel supply tankers took him all over the South Pacific and Middle East during three years of WWII. He was discharged on Valentine’s Day, 1947, and returned to Camas where he worked at a lumber mill.

He was a guest at a friend’s wedding and was so smitten with one of the bridesmaids, he went through the reception line twice to meet her. It worked. He and Arlie Campbell were married on July 2, 1954. They moved to Portland, Oregon, where their family grew to include three children Carol, Richard, and Scott.

In 1965, the family moved to Connell, Washington, where Bud joined his brother-in-law’s business of building houses. Bud also built the family home where he lived for 45 years. Bud eventually was employed for 20 years by Haskins Construction Company building grain storage facilities throughout the northwest; he retired in the early 90s.

