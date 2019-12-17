Raymond Douglas Miller

October 9, 1934 — December 11, 2019

Raymond Miller was born in Hot Springs, South Dakota to Virginia Mae (Close) and Clarenden Dewey Miller. The family relocated to Oregon and Ray graduated from high school in Myrtle Point in 1953. He served in the Air Force for four years. Upon returning, he attended Southern Oregon College in Ashland. Ray finished his degree in education at L.A. State, then returned to Oregon and taught in Central Point. He moved to Eugene in 1967 to continue classes and obtained a Master’s Degree in Counseling.

With his counseling degree he went to LBCC in 1969. In 1975, he took his family to Oahu, Hawaii for a year exchange job at Leeward Community College. Upon returning to LBCC he worked for several more years and then accepted a job for the Portland Public Schools. He had a private practice and was involved with training social workers in drug and alcohol treatment for inmates at prisons. He worked with Native American counselors for drug and alcohol treatment, and also with the OHSU addiction program. He returned to Albany for his retirement years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aside from his passion for his work, Ray loved to play golf and played as many greens as he could. Ray passed away peacefully with his daughter by his side.