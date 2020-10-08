Raymond Tucker

June 17, 1934 – October 4, 2020

Raymond Francis Tucker, 86 died peacefully at home in Corvallis, Oregon at 8:08p.m. on October 4, 2020, on the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, enveloped in the arms, love and songs of his children and his children's children. Ray was born on June 17, 1934, the 5th child of a working cowboy and the local one-room schoolteacher.

He spent his childhood in Sacramento California graduating from Christian Brothers High School in 1952 and, in 1954, graduating from Sacramento Community College with an AA in Engineering. In 1954 Ray left Sacramento, hitchhiked to Reno Nevada. And enrolled in the University of Nevada Reno, graduating in 1955 with a BS in Civil Engineering. A superb athlete, Ray left all three academic institutions bemedaled with track and football honors.

In 1955, serving as the best man for his best friend's wedding, Ray fell head over heels for Geraldine Kennedy, the Maid of Honor, a feeling that proved mutual. Ray and Gerrie were married in January 1959 in a union that created seven children, fourteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren in a family that continues to grow.