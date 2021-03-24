Rebecca Lynn Blank

July 18, 1956 - March 17, 2021

Rebecca "Becky" Lynn Blank, 64, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday. She was born in Sweet Home to John Frank and Ruth Eileen (Gerard) Witcraft.

She lived in Sweet Home her whole life. Becky married Forrest "Tom" Blank in 1973. She graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1974.

Becky was a devoted member of Cornerstone Fellowship for more than 40 years, where she worked as an Administrative Assistant for the last six years. She was also the SHEM Christmas box coordinator, a bible study and Celebrate Recovery leader, and a nursery worker. Becky also spent 12 years with the Sweet Home School District as a Teacher's Assistant.

First and foremost she loved and lived for her family. Becky also enjoyed being outdoors, camping, kayaking and hiking. She loved traveling, baking, working in the garden, and decorating for every holiday.

Becky is survived by daughters: Valerie Blank, Terra Nelson, Megan Blank; sister Ellen and her husband Dennis Hankins; son-in-law Casey Pryor, all of Sweet Home; six grandchildren: Hazel Blank, Stanley Blank, Avery Nelson, Thomas Parks, Abigail Blank, Arash Hamedanizadeh; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.