Retha Irene Whitaker

September 7, 1930 - November 17, 2021

Loving wife, mother, grandmother, preceded in death by husband Richard "Dick" Whitaker. Survived by children: Rick Whitaker (Kay), Connie Bishop (Carl); grandchildren: Bridey Abad (Christian), Jessie Kreeger (Ben); Kara Bishop; great-grandchildren: Elyse, Esther. Memorial services planned for Spring 2022.

