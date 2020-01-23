Retired Senior State Trooper Robert Gregory

May 28, 1944 — January 19, 2020

Robert “Bob” Wallace Gregory was born May 28, 1944 in Battleground Washington to Wallace and Marjory Gregory. Bob graduated from Sumner High School in 1962 and joined the U.S. Air Force that same year. While in the Air Force he was stationed in Alaska and Camp Adair. Bob was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1967.

While stationed at Camp Adair he met Marilyn Sullivan and got married December 14, 1968. This last December they celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary. After leaving the U.S. Air Force he went to work at Safeway in Albany. In 1970, Bob enrolled at Salem Tech, which is now known as Chemeketa Community College with the goal of getting a job in law enforcement. In 1973, they moved from Monmouth to Newport to start his career as a State Trooper for the Oregon State Police. In 1981, he transferred to the Corvallis patrol office. In 1993, the Corvallis office closed and he transferred to the Albany office and became a resident Trooper in Benton County allowing him to be one of the first troopers to have a take home vehicle. He retired from the Oregon State Police in 1998 after serving 25 years as a Senior State Trooper.