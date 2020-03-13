December 24, 1958 — March 1, 2020
Rhonda Denise Waslien, age 61, of Rockwall, Texas, passed away on March 1st, 2020. She fought a long battle and never gave up. She was born December 24, 1958, in Corvallis, to Garald Wilson and Betty Young. Rhonda was a loving wife and mother, as well as a large part of her family tribe.
Born in Oregon, her heart was bound to nature and she loved to explore and hike! Her favorite hiking spots were Silver Creek Falls and Marys Peak. She loved the ocean too.
You have free articles remaining.
She loved to work with her hands, whether crafting, cooking, sewing, or organizing. In her younger years, she was a great poet and wrote a plethora of stage plays. Over the years, she handmade dozens of Halloween costumes, dresses, clothes and jewelry. Once, she even sewed custom Belle and Snow White Disney princess costumes so that her daughters could feel especially magical on their trip to Disneyland. At times, she could even be found singing to the family animals as if she was a Disney princess herself.
As an aspiring hairstylist, she cut the families hair for years! She loved to spend time getting ready every morning so that she could show the world her best self. She was a fashionista and exuded beauty; always known for her big hair, great smile and striking green eyes! She would perm her hair and do her make up until she was no longer able. In addition to her cosmetics, she loved to exercise and cook healthy meals so that her and her family could be as fit and healthy as possible. She was the backbone of the family and instilled in her daughters all the values, principles and beauty that she carried within herself.
She was soft spoken, yet simultaneously strong willed. She held her beliefs with fiery passion and always stood up for them against any adversity. Rhonda was gentle natured with THE biggest heart! Her presence was supportive and uplifting until the very end. She would go over and above for the people that she loved. She went out of her way to help in any way she possibly could. She loved her family and all of her children’s friends with her whole heart. Anyone that knew Rhonda was lucky to know such a beautiful soul. Rhonda’s presence will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her loving husband: Arnold “Wayne” Waslien of Rockwall, Texas; daughters: Talia Keeton and husband Reyjon of Coarsegold, California, Brianna Waslien and fiancé Michael Gibson of Garland, Texas, and Mikaela Patton and husband Brawley of Austin, Texas; grandchildren: Dasia, Leydi, Lyrik, and Teandre; father Garald Wilson; brother Dale Wilson; along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, step siblings, and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother Betty (Young) Wilson; stepmother Joan Wilson; and her brother Roger Wilson, as well as her grandparents Blanche and Jack Wilson.
The celebration of her life will be held at a later date.