February 7, 1940 - March 11, 2022

Richard Davis Hurley, after a long battle with prostate cancer, died in Bend, Oregon on March 11, 2022 at the age of 82. Rich received hospice care during the last days of his life and passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.

Rich was born in New York City on February 7, 1940. After graduating from Bronxville High School in 1958, Rich's lifelong passion for sports was rewarded with a football scholarship to Stanford University where he received a degree in Civil Engineering. Rich worked throughout his college years, including participating in the construction of Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona and the Throgs Neck bridge in New York City. He was proud to be a Stanford grad and his college baseball cap was a prized possession.

Rich met his wife, Anne DuBois Dorsey, at Stanford and they were married in Vancouver, Washington shortly after their graduation in 1962. After working a number of years in the engineering field, Rich joined his father-in-law's paper-recycling business, Western Pulp Products, and moved to Corvallis, Oregon. He worked at Western Pulp for nearly 50 years and was Chairman of the Board at the time of his passing.

Over the course of his life Rich was passionate about many hobbies, but his greatest pleasure was fishing, anywhere, anytime, with his closest friends on the Deschutes River. He also excelled at many projects that utilized his precision construction skillset, including building fishing boats, fly rods, professional-quality drum sets, and golf clubs for which he was awarded Golf Club Fitter of the Year. When not pursuing his own hobbies, Rich loved to cheer on his children and grandchildren in their academic and athletic endeavors.

Rich is survived by his wife of 59 years, Anne Hurley, his sons Rick Hurley of Corvallis, Oregon and Mike Hurley of Bend, Oregon, his two granddaughters, Taylor and Spencer Hurley, and three grandsons, Dominick, Hunter and Jack Hurley, and by his sister Jane Pamela Coldoff of Redwood City, California.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Partners In Care, the non-profit that provided skilled and compassionate hospice care during the last days of his life, at 2075 NE Wyatt Court Bend, OR 97701.