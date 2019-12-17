May 24, 1947 — November 29, 2019
Richard “Dick” Wayne Bunce, 72, of Halsey died Friday at Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born in Tacoma, Washington to Frank Henry and Margaret Edna (Gaul) Bunce.
He was raised in Steilacoom, Washington and went to Lakes High School until he was 15 years old. His family then moved to Halsey in 1964. He graduated from Central Linn High School in 1965.
Dick worked for many farmers and fertilizer plants in our area. He had a trucking company hauling grass seed. He then started Bunce Equipment Inc. where for 30 plus years was a fabricator, welding, sandblaster and painter. He has lived in the area for 55 years working with farmers and fabricating companies in our area. He also helped anyone else that came to him for help. He was a friend to many and considered all a friend.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, racing, cars and the outdoors.
Dick is survived by his partner of 20 years, his wife since Aug. 8, 2008, Michele Bunce of Halsey; daughter Kari Parshall of Washington; sons: Jim Bunce of Harrisburg, Travis Thorne of Halsey; brother Ed Bunce; sister Barbara Motel both of Idaho; grandchildren: Kali Packer, Paige Kostyshak both of Washington, Grady Bunce of Harrisburg.
He was preceded in death by children: Erik Bunce in 2015 and Tyler Thorne in 2013.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 5, at Albany Fair and Expo.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Central Linn High School Booster Club or Women for Agriculture. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com