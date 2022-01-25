Richard E. Butts

May 6, 1939 - December 23, 2021

Richard "Dick" E. Butts passed away at the age of 82 in Corvallis, Oregon on December 23, 2021. Cause of death was Kidney Failure. Dick was born on May 6, 1939. He and his twin brother Donald of Welton, Arizona and sister Joann Vanmeter of Redmond, Oregon were adopted by Joe and Dorothy Butts.

Dick attended Harding Elementary and Corvallis High School. In 1961 he married Patty Rutherford his high school sweetheart. Dick was in the Navy Reserves during his last two years of high school. Upon graduation in 1957 he joined the Navy and was on the Destroyer USS Higbee DD806 that was stationed in San Diego, California.

Dick and Pat lived in Corvallis, Oregon. They started Butts Electric in the early 1970's. After retiring they moved to Redmond, Oregon. Dick loved to fish the Alsea River and Odell Lake. Flying was also a passion of Dicks. At his time of death was still active in the Redmond - Bend QB's and also an active member of the Corvallis QB Pilot Association.

Dick is survived by his wife Patty Rutherford, and sons Alan Butts of Corvallis and David Butts of Albany. They have two grandchildren, Morgan Butts and Derek Butts. He also leaves behind Abby, a rescued black lab mix. Wherever Dick was you would find Abby. She loved riding in the car with her head on Dick's shoulder. Abby is now being spoiled by Alan and his wife Francene.

Dick would not have wanted any fussing about him. So the family has decided to have a celebration of his life in early summer 2022. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Evergreen Hospice of Albany, or your local pet rescue.

