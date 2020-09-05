Richard Harrell Renn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 3, 1934 – August 5, 2020

Born March 3, 1934, in Bozeman, Montana. Our dad left this world August 5, 2020. “He will be missed.”

Richard graduated from West Albany High School in 1952 where he lettered in golf, track and debate. He went on to join the Coast Guard where he served aboard the USCG Ice Breaker Eastwind, in the Arctic.

He returned to work his way through Willamette University, graduating as a Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1962. From 1963 to 1968 he practiced law in Montana, attaining his trial lawyer's status in 1967. In 1969 upon returning to Lebanon, he opened his law practice where he became mayor from 1973 to 1974. He purchased and renamed the Golf Club of Oregon and moved his law practice to Albany where he remained for 27 years.

The last 36 years of his life were spent perfecting his skill as a nature photographer recording the beauty that surrounds us. Forever an Optimist and life time Elks, Eagles, and American Legion member, he was committed to the good work.

Richard was preceded in death by his son Paul.

He was survived by his sister, Marilyn Wimer; daughters, Ellen Boudousquee, Martha Thorn and Julie Stowell; his grandchildren, Laura, Christopher, Charles and Elias.