May 14, 1947 - September 8, 2021

Richard Lee Schroeder was born May 14, 1947 in Illinois to Victor and Norma Schroeder. On September 8, 2021 he passed away at home in Albany, Oregon.

He attended schools in Illinois and graduated in 1965. In 1966 he enlisted into the Air Force, was transferred to Biloxi, Mississippi as Intercept Operator (Morse code). He served 18 months in Brindisi, Italy and was honorably discharged in 1970. During his military time, he married Linda Funick and son Rick was born in San Antonio, Texas. Rich finished his enlistment and they moved to San Diego. He was always very proud of his military service.

In 1981, he married Vickie Climer. In 1994 they relocated to Albany, Oregon. A second son Nathaniel was born in October, 1996.

Rich was a man of faith, he loved his family and his church. He loved sports (especially the Beavers), family trips to the coast with an occasional stop at the casino, and his favorite TV show was "M*A*S*H." He retired from Fred Meyer in 2019 and enjoyed his retirement.