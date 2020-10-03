Richard Lehn

December 16, 1957 – September 23, 2020

Richard Daniel Lehn passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020.

Rich was born in Lebanon, Oregon on December 16, 1957 to John and Jane Lehn. Rich went to elementary school at Hamilton Creek Elementary school and graduated from Lebanon Union High, in 1976.

Rich joined the Air Force right out of high school. Rich was stationed at Nellis Air Force base, where he worked on the Thunderbird jets conducting nondestructive testing and as an x-ray technician for airplanes. After leaving the Air Force Rich went to work at Western Zirconium, where he worked the last 40 years in Product Assurance.

Rich married Tybe on November 14, 1982. They were married for 38 years. Together they raised two boys, Dusty Ross and Getty Lee Lehn.

Richard loved his family and friends, camping, the Oregon coast, fishing/crabbing, and riding his 4 wheeler. He never missed an opportunity to tell a good joke, pass on a funny or crack open a Hefe with his family and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his father John Lehn.