April 15, 1942 – March 4, 2020

Richard Ray "Dick" Neuenschwander, 77, passed away March 4, 2020, after succumbing to the effects of a stroke. Richard was born in Salem, April 15, 1942 to John and Margaret Neuenschwander. He was raised in Salem, on the family farm with his brothers Fred and Jerry and sister, Betty.

On March 4, 1994 he married Rosella Ruggles, who preceded him in death. Dick enjoyed a 40 year career with Wah Chang from 1965 to his retirement in 2005, and enjoyed traveling, gardening and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his children; Todd and wife Barbara, William, Randall, Christina and husband Michael, as well as 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com.

