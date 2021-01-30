Richard Swensen

February 6, 1951 - January 11, 2021
Dick was born in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, to Lila and Helmer Swensen. The family moved to Oregon when he was a child, first to Coos Bay then later settling in Lebanon, where Dick graduated from high school in 1969.
Dick loved the wilderness of Oregon and explored every forest, mountain, lake and river across the state. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and fed his family for many years on venison and Steelhead. He spent peaceful hours rock hunting and nights catfishing by firelight. He shared his love of nature with his children on frequent camping trips that will be remembered forever.
A millwright by trade, Dick was an expert with any tool or machine. He loved wood, especially barn boards. After single-handedly tearing down old barns, he refinished the boards and installed flooring, stairs and trim and built beautiful furniture.
Dick thought highly of his friends and made sure they knew he would be there for them. He cherished his family and loved his children unconditionally. He spent many hours with his daughters and grandchildren sharing his laughter and wisdom. He loved his dog, Buck. They were true best friends and constant companions. Dick was intelligent and loving with a one-of-a-kind sharp wit and found humor in every detail of life. He was adventurous and lived life to the fullest, unafraid and on his terms. He left us with laughing and loving memories that we will cherish forever.
Dick is survived by his children, Melissa "Melly" Swensen, Leesa Helms and her husband Mike Helms, and Rick Swensen; his grandchildren, Chance, Rhiannon, Jacob and Ava; sister, Bobbie, and his cousins, nieces and nephews, and his best friend, Buck.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lila and Helmer Swensen, and his sister Yvonne Olson, and by grandparents and aunts and uncles whom he loved deeply, especially Grandpa-Evan Sackfield.
A memorial gathering is being planned for this summer.
