August 14, 1968 — January 10, 2020

Rick Lulow, 51, died unexpectedly January 10, 2020, in Vancouver, Washington. He was born August 14, 1968, in Portland, the son of Bruce & Cheryl Lulow.

Rick graduated from Corvallis High School in 1986. Following graduation Rick moved around the country working in the construction and sales industries, settling back in the Pacific Northwest where his family resides.

Rick’s father, Bruce Lulow predeceased him in 2012 and he is survived by his Mother, Cheryl Lulow; sisters Kim Trask and Kris Taylor; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog Bodie.